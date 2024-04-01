Sega Sammy has completed the restructuring of its arcade and toys business under a single banner, and has announced the birth of a new corporation named "Sega Fave".

The restructuring was first revealed back in January, with Yukio Sugino named as the president and representative director of this new corporation. But it now finally seems the restructuring has been completed, with Sega's Japanese account tweeting the following: "Today, Sega Fave Co., Ltd. is born. Centered on "Fave", we will provide comfortable times and places and create new experiential value."

Going forward, Sega Fave will be responsible for the development, manufacturing, and sales of electronic toys, educational toys, and gadgets, as well as the development and sales of amusement machines, such as video games, medal games, and prize machines.

You can visit the new website here, but bear in mind, it is entirely in Japanese.