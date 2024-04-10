The developers behind Rain World, Videocult, are currently working on a brand-new game called Airframe Ultra, and from the looks of it, it's shaping up to be something special.

The game is a PS1-style racer, which seems to be what you'd get if you crossed the hoverbike racing of something like Jet Moto with the urban environments of Neo-Tokyo — the gritty and violent world of Katsuhiro Otomo's groundbreaking anime and manga Akira.

It sees players battling atop futuristic vehicles with riders being able to use weapons such as chainsaws, pipes, rebar guns, and chains to take out the opposition — something that inevitably also brings to mind EA's Road Rash series of vehicle combat games. It was first announced back in July 2023 but recently crossed our radar thanks to a new tweet from Videocult's Joar Jakobsson.

Here's the description of the game offered on Steam:

"Three feet above the blacktop lies another city. Its citizens are the desperate, the thrill-seeking, the troublemaking and the mad. At this height, the legends of the street are made. Welcome to the violent underground world of Ultra Circuit racing. From the cracked asphalt of San Juaro and the Ysidro edgelands to the hulking megacities of the Texicali ZEGO zone, Airframe riders from all across the Southlands compete for fame, fortune, and a chance at glory… three feet above or six feet below."

If Airframe Ultra sounds like something that is up your street, you can help support the project by wishlisting it now on Steam. There's no release date set in place just yet, but we'll try and keep an eye out for any updates.