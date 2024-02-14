Over the years, fans have been clamouring for a brand new entry in the SSX series, with countless op-eds, social media posts, and YouTube videos pleading with its developer/publisher EA to remake or remaster the iconic snowboarding series.

Despite the demand, however, EA has pretty much been content to sit on the IP since the 2012 reboot SSX, leading several former EA Canada employees including Steve Rechtschaffner and Larry LaPierre to announce that they had set up a brand new Vancouver-based company called SuperNatural Studios to work on a spiritual successor without the publisher's involvement.

We first heard about Project Gravity back in 2021, while speaking to several former SSX developers (such as LaPierre & Rechtschaffner) for a collection of features for Wireframe Magazine and Fanbyte. At the time, the pair couldn't tell us too much but expressed their excitement at getting the old crew back together to work on a brand-new project. According to a new IGN report, though, published just two days ago, it seems that the project has now come to an untimely end, with the article suggesting the game was canned after its publisher 2K dropped out (thanks Kotaku for the spot!).

Everyone's been asking CEOs and analysts why the industry continues to be rocked by mass layoffs. That's important to do. But figured it would be good to also hear from the developers themselves. I spoke to over 40 of them, and wrote this: https://t.co/DcMdp142QS February 12, 2024

The story comes courtesy of the IGN reporter Rebekah Valentine and is part of a larger report looking at the devastating layoffs that have swept the industry over the last couple of years.

As part of the story, Valentine spoke to a former SuperNatural employee who implied that the studio's decision to pay for a large downtown Vancouver office that was only used by a very small handful of its 100% remote workforce was likely a contributing factor to layoffs at the studio.

You can read Valentine's full report here.