Capcom has teamed up with Humble Bundle to offer over 70 classic titles for $20.

The Fighters & Arcade Classics bundle features the likes of Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Ultra Street Fighter IV and Capcom Arcade Stadium 1 and 2, which each feature a host of coin-op titles such as Final Fight, 1942, Ghouls 'n Ghosts and many, many more.

"Get hyped for the upcoming Capcom Cup X with this amazing bundle, full of fighting games and arcade classics that span the legendary publisher’s storied history," reads the bundle's official page.

If you choose to pay the lowest amount, you can get Ultra Street Fighter IV and 34% off the price of Street Fighter 6, but for $20, you get the entire bundle, which is worth over $200 in total. The bundle can be purchased via the site and then redeemed on Steam.

The bundle helps support the amazing work done by Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.