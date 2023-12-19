The critically acclaimed indie platformer Spelunky is getting a promising new fanmade port for the Commodore 64, and it looks like we won't have to wait too long to get our hands on it.

The lead developer behind the project Paul Koller (who worked on the fan game alongside the musician and sound fx artist Mikkel Hastrup) has been posting various updates about working on the port on Twitter ever since 2017 but recently shared a trailer for the project on YouTube with an announcement that it will soon be available to download.

From the trailer, the port looks to be an incredibly faithful translation of the popular indie game, with players again having to navigate a booby-trapped cave system filled with snakes and bats to collect treasure, rescue non-playable characters, and escape to the next level. The trailer also demonstrates some of the useful tools you'll have at your disposal, such as ropes, bombs, and a whip attack to fend off the cave's other inhabitants.

In case you need a quick refresher, Spelunky was created by the developer Derek Yu and originally began life as a freeware game for Windows in 2008, before being enhanced and released on Xbox Live Arcade in 2009. Since then, it has been ported to a range of different platforms, including the PS3, PS Vita, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. A sequel Spelunky 2 was also later released in 2020 and is currently available for PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

We'll try and keep you updated when the Commodore 64 version finally releases, so you can try out this brand new port for yourselves.