Update [Mon 4th Dec, 2023 10:30 GMT]: Pyron has released a new video which shows more of his sprite-based magic, including a segment at the end which shows a pair of massive Earthquake sprites from Samurai Shodown running on original Sega Genesis / Mega Drive hardware.
If you know your Samurai Shodown history, you'll know that the character was removed from the official port of the game for Sega's 16-bit console.
Original Story [Fri 10th Nov, 2023 12:30 GMT]: Seasoned homebrew developer @GabrielPyron has caused quite a stir by showing off footage of Capcom's Marvel Super Heroes running on stock Sega Genesis / Mega Drive hardware.
The video, which can be seen below, shows the character Juggernaut facing off against himself. The sprite is absolutely huge – just as he appears in the original coin-op version – and boasts impressive animation.
Pyron says he has developed the demo alongside @RheoGamer and @ReySilveira2.
Originally released in 1995 for Capcom's CPS2 arcade hardware, Marvel Super Heroes is the second game in the company's series of fighting games based on Marvel properties, the first being X-Men: Children of the Atom.
Capcom would release several other games in the series, including X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter and Marvel vs Capcom – the latter of which would get multiple sequels.
@RheoGamer later shared footage showing Hulk in action, too:
For those of us who remember scaled-down ports of titles like Street Fighter II, Fatal Fury and Samurai Shodown on Sega's 16-bit console, just seeing this footage is simply remarkable. It remains to be seen if this turns into a fully-fledged release, but even if it doesn't, this feels like magic to us.