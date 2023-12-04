Update [Mon 4th Dec, 2023 10:30 GMT]: Pyron has released a new video which shows more of his sprite-based magic, including a segment at the end which shows a pair of massive Earthquake sprites from Samurai Shodown running on original Sega Genesis / Mega Drive hardware.

If you know your Samurai Shodown history, you'll know that the character was removed from the official port of the game for Sega's 16-bit console.





One of them is in this photo below running on real hardware: 2 Earthquakes from Neo Geo + Mai + Eagle from Nakoruru all in 60 frames#sgdk pic.twitter.com/HSU8DNUZay We went deep into Sprite topic and had several surprises that I made with my friend @RheoGamer One of them is in this photo below running on real hardware: 2 Earthquakes from Neo Geo + Mai + Eagle from Nakoruru all in 60 frames https://t.co/cglpypIHQv #megadrive December 4, 2023

Original Story [Fri 10th Nov, 2023 12:30 GMT]: Seasoned homebrew developer @GabrielPyron has caused quite a stir by showing off footage of Capcom's Marvel Super Heroes running on stock Sega Genesis / Mega Drive hardware.

The video, which can be seen below, shows the character Juggernaut facing off against himself. The sprite is absolutely huge – just as he appears in the original coin-op version – and boasts impressive animation.

Pyron says he has developed the demo alongside @RheoGamer and @ReySilveira2.

Originally released in 1995 for Capcom's CPS2 arcade hardware, Marvel Super Heroes is the second game in the company's series of fighting games based on Marvel properties, the first being X-Men: Children of the Atom.

Capcom would release several other games in the series, including X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter and Marvel vs Capcom – the latter of which would get multiple sequels.

@RheoGamer later shared footage showing Hulk in action, too:



Vocês arrebentam caras! essa música e essas cores! Esses últimos dias o @GabrielPyron veio com umas ideias de fazer um vídeo sobre sprites grandes no mega!De imediato o @RDiggoSilva e o @ReySilveira28 embarcaram na maluquice!Esse é um spoiler do vídeo que está por vir!Vocês arrebentam caras! essa música e essas cores! pic.twitter.com/IM68SVxEpl November 10, 2023

For those of us who remember scaled-down ports of titles like Street Fighter II, Fatal Fury and Samurai Shodown on Sega's 16-bit console, just seeing this footage is simply remarkable. It remains to be seen if this turns into a fully-fledged release, but even if it doesn't, this feels like magic to us.