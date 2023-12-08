Artist Roger Dean's work has sold over 150 million copies worldwide and has graced everything from album covers to art galleries.

For gamers, however, he's most famous for his contributions to the covers of various games published by Psygnosis, including Shadow of the Beast (1989), Barbarian (1987) and Brataccas (1986). He also designed the iconic Psygnosis 'owl' logo – arguably one of the coolest video game logos of all time.

Dean is also responsible for the world-recognised Tetris logo, and his relationship with Tetris Company co-founder Henk Rogers goes back quite some time – he designed one of the covers used for Rogers' influential RPG The Black Onyx.

Dean – now in his late '70s – recently sat down with Rogers and Tetris creator Alexey Pajitnov to discuss the recent Hollywood movie based on the rights battle for the game, as well as a wide range of other topics.

This entire freeform discussion is well worth a watch, but Rogers speaks a little about the Apple TV movie's liberal use of 'poetic licence':