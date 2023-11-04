Retro Games Ltd., the company behind the C64 and A500 Mini micro-consoles, has revealed its product roadmap for the next few years.

The headline news is that the company plans to release a full-size "Amiga console" in Q4, 2024. This will sit alongside the A500 Mini system, which launched in 2022.

In addition to this, Retro Games is releasing a new mini-console in Q1 2024, and has plans for two more "full size" console releases in Q1 and Q4 of 2025. It has not yet been confirmed what these consoles will be.

Finally, it has a "major product update" planned for Q4 of this year, as well as a new accessory for Q3 2024.