It's fairly common for licensed games to die an unceremonious death, thanks to whatever contract was agreed upon at the start of the venture ending after the allotted amount of time. So it's always remarkable when licensed titles that were released decades ago are still being supported with new updates, seemingly against the odds.

As recently spotted by the publication Destructoid, that seems to be the case for Star Wars: Empire At War, a 2006 real-time strategy game for PC developed by Petroglyph Games and published by LucasArts.

Earlier this week, Petroglyph Games, its original developer, issued a new update to the Steam version of Star Wars: Empire of War and its expansion Star Wars: Empire at War: Forces of Corruption, to change the executable from 32-bit to 64-bit and fix various memory issues and crashes, multiplayer problems, and "incorrect" unit behaviour.





Working with some of the amazing people in the community we have been working on this for awhile now and happy to see everyone jump to lightspeed with us!



According to Petroglyph Games on Twitter, it worked with the game's community in order to identify these problems and has been hard at work on the update for a while now.

The full patch notes can be found here and go into great detail about the long list of improvements included in the update.

Should you want to check them out yourself, you can currently grab its Gold Pack on Steam for under £6 as part of a special promotion ending November 28th.