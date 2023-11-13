If you played Sega's Virtual-On back in the day, then you'll be aware that the game has a twin-stick control setup which, during the Saturn and Dreamcast eras, was replicated for the home via special bespoke controllers.

If you want to play Virtual-On on more recent hardware, you're mostly out of luck; while most recent consoles have a twin-stick analogue setup by default, it's not quite the same experience.

In 2020, Japanese company Tanita decided to combat this with its crowdfunded twin-stick controller for PS4. Constructed using Sanwa parts, the controller was sold in limited quantities following the crowdfunding campaign but is now worth a small fortune on the secondary market.

Thankfully, the company has recently announced its intention to reissue the controller:

Tanita's announced an intention to reissue their Virtual-On Twin Stick controller, originally crowdfunded in 2018 and last commercialised in limited quantities in 2020🇯🇵 https://t.co/Kodj6zEGDM November 12, 2023

First released on Sega's Model 2 arcade hardware, Virtual On: Cyber Troopers hit arcades in 1996 and was ported to the Saturn the same year. Since then, it has been followed by Cyber Troopers Virtual-On Oratorio Tangram (1998), Cyber Troopers Virtual-On Force (2001), Cyber Troopers Virtual-On Marz (2003) and A Certain Magical Virtual-On (2018).

In the video below, you can see representatives from Tanita showing off the stick back in 2019: