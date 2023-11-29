If you're a fan of the Japanese "magical girl genre" of anime, you may have heard of Magical Princess Minky Momo. Originally broadcast between 1982 to 1983, it was a Japanese anime series, written by Takeshi Shudo, that followed a young princess named Momo who is sent to Earth by her parents to help its inhabitants with the assistance of a bunch of animal friends.

It later went on to spawn a string of animated films, TV series, and manga, as well as a bunch of video games including the Famicom side-scrolling adventure title Mahou no Princess Minky Momo: Remember Dream. However, it is arguably still best known in the West for a now infamous episode of the TV show where Momo is dramatically killed by a toy truck (commonly believed to be the creator's thinly veiled reference to the sponsor of the show Popy pulling its funding over poor toy sales).

Subscribe to Time Extension on

The Famicom title based on the character was exclusively released in Japan by the publisher Yutaka in 1992 and is therefore not the easiest for people to follow without a firm understanding of Japanese. Fortunately, though, an individual named karmic has recently decided to translate the game in full and has published the hack on the website Romhacking.net for those curious enough to want to check it out.

The game puts players in the role of Momo as she uses her magical powers to transform into various occupations like a detective, nurse, or police officer to solve problems via a bunch of different minigames.

You can download the patch now from Romhacking.net, if you want to give it a try.