PixelHeart has just released a new physical game for the Neo Geo CD, called Battle Flip Shot.

Originally released on the Neo Geo MVS arcade system in 1998 by Visco, Battle Flip Shot is an updated version of Pong.

Each player has to defend targets on their side of the screen while simultaneously trying to hit the targets behind their opponent. The five selectable characters have a shield which can be used to deflect the ball.

Battle Flip Shot never got a domestic AES release back in the day, and PixelHeart's Neo Geo CD version marks the first time the game has been officially available for a home console.

The game is available in Japanese and North American variants, but the actual disc is region-free. Both versions are priced at 29.90 Euros and can be ordered directly from PixelHeart's site.

