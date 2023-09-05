Evercade maker Blaze Entertainment has announced that four of its upcoming Evercade cartridges have been hit by a slight delay.

The release date of both Sunsoft Collection 1 and Delphine Software Collection 1 has now moved to October 6th, 2023. These were originally due to arrive this month.

Full Void (and Full Void Special Edition) and Home Computer Heroes Collection 1 will now be released on November 14th, 2023. Both were originally expected to launch in October.

These changes are due to "shipping delays occurring in transit that have affected us receiving the stock to send to our distributors in time for the original release dates," says Blaze. "We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause. Your retailer will update the release date for you shortly and contact you with confirmation of the change."