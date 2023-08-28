Samba de Amigo: Party Central, the latest game in the Samba De Amigo rhythm series, is scheduled to release tomorrow on Nintendo Switch (August 29th), but it seems people are already posting some interesting discoveries about the title online, as evidenced by a recent tweet from the video game collector Kirbo.

Taking to Twitter, the enthusiast shared a clip of the menu music included in the upcoming title and revealed that it was actually a remix of "We Are Burning Rangers" from Sonic Team's 1998 Sega Saturn game Burning Rangers. This was a track originally composed by Naofumi Hataya, which featured the rapper SUL (who you can hear very faintly in the background here).

It's worth mentioning that this isn't the first time Sega has published a game featuring a remix of the track, with 2012's Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed also including its own take on the song for its Burning Rangers-themed course.

We're fairly sure that this most recent inclusion isn't anything but a fun, little reference for diehard Sega fans to spot, but it's cool nonetheless and acts as further proof that Sega hasn't forgotten about Burning Rangers entirely. We just hope that one day, the company will see fit to rerelease the game on modern consoles, given the high costs that are currently associated with purchasing it secondhand.