Update [Fri 18th Aug, 2023 10:45 BST]: Another former Irem/Nazca/SNK veteran has joined the Black Finger JET team.

Kuichin worked on Metal Slug 2, Metal Slug X and Metal Slug 3, as well as In the Hunt and Neo Turf Masters.

yet another Irem/Nazca/SNK veteran has joined the team working on BlackFingerJET: Kuichin, another pixel artist who worked on the likes of Metal Slug 2/X/3, In the Hunt and Neo Turf Masters🇯🇵 https://t.co/gv1h8eyG7r August 18, 2023

Furthermore, Shinichi Hamada – programmer for Metal Slug under the pseudonym "Hamachan" – has revealed he has joined the team, too.

Original Story [Mon 15th May, 2023 11:35 BST]: Several former Irem and Nazca team members have just announced a new run-and-gun game by the title of Black Finger JET.

Designer Akio, composer Hiya! and planner Meeher – all of whom worked on Metal Slug during their time at Irem breakaway studio Nazca – are confirmed to be working on the new title.

The newly-formed company is called KOHACHI STUDIO Co., Ltd, and Black Finger JET is currently confirmed as coming to Steam. We've got a teaser trailer and some concept art, but no final screenshots as yet.

Here's some more detail from the game's Steam page: