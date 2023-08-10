M2 has revealed that DoDonPachi Blissful Death Re:Incarnation / Dodonpachi DaiOuJou Rinne Tensei will launch on Switch and PS4 on December 7th, with pre-orders going live on August 11th.

The game will be available in digital form (¥4950), standard physical (¥7480) and Limited Edition (¥10780).

The latter will include brand-new art by Junya Inoue, a book containing interviews and other materials, CD OST, 'how-to-play' cards and a pin badge.





Released December 7th with reservations starting August 11th (tomorrow) So here are the main slides from todays M2 presentation regarding the release of Dodonpachi DaiOuJou and translated for your viewing pleasure!!Released December 7th with reservations starting August 11th (tomorrow) pic.twitter.com/jaw1uMhIfX August 10, 2023

