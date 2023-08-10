M2 has revealed that DoDonPachi Blissful Death Re:Incarnation / Dodonpachi DaiOuJou Rinne Tensei will launch on Switch and PS4 on December 7th, with pre-orders going live on August 11th.
The game will be available in digital form (¥4950), standard physical (¥7480) and Limited Edition (¥10780).
The latter will include brand-new art by Junya Inoue, a book containing interviews and other materials, CD OST, 'how-to-play' cards and a pin badge.
