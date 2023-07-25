Update [Tue 25th Jul, 2023 14:45 BST]: Since we posted this article back in June, we've kindly been sent a sample of this framed controller – check out the gallery below.

Original Story [Fri 16th Jun, 2023 12:00 BST]: There's been a recent trend for framing consumer technology, and that extends to video games – as you'll know if you've previously seen coverage of Grid Studio's range of products.

The company frames 'exploded' pieces of tech, including smartphones, MP3 players and even watches – but we'd imagine Time Extension readers are most interested in the company's range of controllers and consoles, which includes the Nintendo DS, PlayStation Dual Shock and Game Gear.

The company has just expanded its Nintendo-themed selection with a new Super Famicom framed pad, which is currently on sale for £116 / $149. This pad joins the NES, N64, GameCube, Wii and Switch in Grid's range.