SegaSonic The Hedgehog is one of the blue blur's lesser-known adventures. Released in Japan in 1993, it has never been re-released on any home system – nor has it been included on any of Sonic's many respective collections.

While it was exclusive to Japanese arcades (so far, 'A' and 'C' revisions of the game have been found, but no 'B' version), a 'World' revision of the game was always believed to exist – and now it has surfaced online, with a hefty price tag attached.

The existence of the board was revealed by Monstermug on the Sonic Retro forum; the poster has been collecting arcade PCBs for some time, and claims to have had an offer from a collector for $4,000, with a catch. The buyer has stated they don't want the board to be 'dumped' – something that would preserve the game's ROM and allow it to be enjoyed by fans via emulation.

Monstermug has supply video of the board in operation:

"This is the first ever example of [an] English board posted online, as far as I know," responds fellow Sonic Retro user Chimes. "In fact, I'm willing to claim that board might be a sole surviving example: SegaWorlds in the western part of the world have always used imports of the Japanese version, so seeing [an] English version is highly unusual."





Someone has offered to buy it from the owner for 4k, but on the condition of never dumping it… alright Sonic fans, time to raise 4.1k Today’s bonkers Sonic thing - someone’s got what may well be the only(!) WORLD revision board of SEGASonic ArcadeSomeone has offered to buy it from the owner for 4k, but on the condition of never dumping it… alright Sonic fans, time to raise 4.1k https://t.co/82xntXMl2f July 27, 2023

Some of the forum members have floated the idea of clubbing together to raise the money to match the offer, and thereby ensure the game is dumped and properly preserved. "Is there any way we can raise $4001 here on Sonic Retro?" asks one member. "People who hoard things should suffer a fate worse than death."

"I would contribute to this," replies another. "I'd only be able to contribute a double-digit figure, but with enough of us I think we could get there."

However, in the same thread, RyogaMasaki – who posts on Twitter under the name @suddendesu and has written extensively about the game – has questioned the authenticity of the board:

The thing that stands out to me is the "how to play" screen displays the same english text twice. In the graphics, there is only one English line for this part, while there are two Japanese lines. Hence in my patch it displays it twice. If this were a proper World version, I would really expect it to display only the one line of text.