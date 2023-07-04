Originally released for the Mac computer back in 1993, the graphic adventure Myst has since been ported to a bunch of other machines. However, one system we never expected to see ported to was the Atari 2600.

Thanks to the efforts of one homebrew developer named Vince Weaver, though, Myst for the Atari 2600 is now very much a real thing, with the project being in development ever since last year (as spotted by Ars Technica). In fact, the most recent version of the project (Version 2.0) landed roughly about a week ago on June 28th, just in time for the annual Myst fan event Mysterium 2023.

The project has been described elsewhere as an "unofficial", "partial demake" of Cyan World's hugely successful adventure title and follows Weaver's previous Apple II port of the game. Understandably, because of the memory limitations of Atari's cartridges at the time, it doesn't include all of the individual scenes featured in the original, but Weaver aims to incorporate just enough so that people can speedrun it and add in some puzzles too, in order to make it into a "real game". In other words, there are more updates to come.

The Atari 2600 was released back in 1977 with only 128 bytes of RAM and a maximum resolution of 160×192 pixels; this is what inevitably makes it such an unlikely home for Cyan World's graphically-advanced (for the time, at least) multimedia adventure. Nevertheless, it's remarkable to see Weaver try and translate the game's recognizable landmarks over to the 8-bit machine, with various environments being recreated to fit within the hardware's severe limitations.

If you want to give the current version a try, you can play it in an Atari 2600 emulator like Stella or on real hardware using a flash cart. You can also watch a video of it in action below: