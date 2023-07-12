@-wc- 1) Sure, but you know what I mean. I can collect games and not be hugely concerned about the space they are going to take up, or the considerable environmental impact in producing the screens, processors etc for a million different "disposable/one off" consoles.

2) I didn't say force them. I said it would be better to just ignore them if you can't reach terms that suit both sides. In the future they may change their minds when they see the userbase has grown. Maybe not.

3) No, not in the slightest. The Switch is a current gen console. The Evercade was specifically created for, and marketed towards, the retro enthusiast who wants something to collect, that gives an affordable way to have a collection of physcial games with nice premium feeling packaging, full colour manuals etc. Every review of the systems I've ever seen is praising this exact experience. If you just want roms that you can play, there are plenty of other ways to do it.

I agree with @lemonjellydude that if these were just cheap and cheerful devices with built in games that are coloured and themed to the games that are built in, there could be a market for people who want to collect every new variant when they release it. The "HyperMega Tech" name and the loud 90s style colour ways and transparent variants are very appealing to that 90s aesthetic and if I can see people wanting to collect them. Not me personally, for reasons I stated in answer 1, but I understand the appeal.

But making them Evercade compatible confirms that they are essentially cheaper and smaller versions of the Evercade console, coming from the same company and the same people doing the deals to licenese the roms, making it fairly obvious that the games built into these systems are likely never coming to Evercade carts. It 100% weakens the brand, whereas if they'd have never mentioned Evercade at all, many wouldn't have made the connection.

The "obscure (or at elast curated) games on cart only" is exactly the appeal of Evercade. Look at every review from big American YouTubers loving to get a chance to try out a hand picked selection of games for microcomputers they've never played, or UK/European developers they've never heard of. Its a niche product for retro gamers. While its always nice to have the option, retro gamers don't need a new way to play Street Fighter 2 or Bubble Bobble, they probably own a million copies.

But, these little cheap systems, put in supermarkets to sell to a more casual market? I can totally see them selling just as the "Mortal Kombat" and "PacMan" all-in-one systems did 15-20 years ago, or even the NES Classic.

If "HyperMega Tech" was just a completely different product line for a different customer base, it would be a success and people like me wouldn't feel uneasy about it. But theres plenty of people who've put £500+ into Evercade products specifically because they liked the early promise of the brand that was tailored as a very niche product for a certain demographic. They are weakening the strength of the Evercade brand, whilst not really increasing the appeal of the "HyperMega Tech" devices which will either appeal to casual impulse buys, or shelf collectors, neither of whom will care about the cart slot.