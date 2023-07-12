Evercade maker Blaze recently revealed that it was launching a new brand called HyperMega Tech which would focus on bringing "great licenses and properties together with retro and nostalgic products featuring modern sensibilities" whilst covering the realms of video games, toys, board games and consumer technology.
We can now reveal the first product from this new brand, and it's not a million miles away from the Evercade, as it happens. The Super Pocket is a Game Boy-style handheld device which comes in two flavours: Capcom and Taito. As you might expect, each version comes pre-loaded with a bunch of arcade and console classics.
Boasting a high-quality 2.8-inch IPS screen with 320x240 resolution, 3.5mm headphone socket and an internal rechargeable battery (charged using a USB-C connection), the Super Pocket lives up to its name; measuring just 78mm x 125mm x 25mm, this really is a pocket-sized powerhouse. Blaze also boasts that the unit offers an "easy to navigate User Interface" which offers screen options and save states.
The device also includes a unique 'Easy mode' feature which should appeal to younger and more casual players. When enabled, this sets all of the arcade games' dip switches to their lowest level.
The real surprise here is that the Super Pocket is also compatible with Evercade cartridges – which means you can massively expand your library of games. It's also worth noting that Blaze refers to these systems as "the first two Super Pocket devices", which suggests that we could see more of these machines pre-loaded with different games in the future.
The games included on the Capcom version are:
- Final Fight
- Ghouls 'n Ghosts
- Forgotten Worlds
- Mega Man (NES version)
- 1942
- 1943
- 1944: The Loop Master
- Mercs
- Strider
- Bionic Commando
- Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting
- Captain Commando
The games included on the Taito version are:
- Space Invaders
- Bubble Bobble
- Operation Wolf
- The New Zealand Story
- Rastan
- Cadash
- Chack'n Pop
- Don Doko Don
- Elevator Action
- The Fairyland Story
- Football Champ
- Growl
- Kiki Kaikai
- The Legend of Kage
- Liquid Kids
- Space Invaders ‘91 (console version)
- Volfied
Andrew Byatt, CEO of Blaze Entertainment, had this to say about the news:
At Blaze, we are committed to bringing the best retro experiences available in the market. With the upcoming release of Hyper Mega Tech, we are making a range of products that delivers an even more accessible entry point into retro than our successful Evercade range. We are thrilled to introduce our Super Pocket handhelds, and to collaborate with world-class IP from our partners at TAITO and Capcom. Being able to deliver Arcade versions of these amazing games on a high-quality handheld at this price is a real achievement that we know our customers will love.
The Super Pocket is available for pre-order on July 14th, and costs £49 / $59 / €59. It launches this October. Limited edition versions of the Super Pocket Capcom Edition and Super Pocket Taito Edition in crystal translucent plastic will also be available from Funstock.co.uk and Funstock.eu for the UK, US, Canada, Europe and more.