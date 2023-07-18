Update [Tue 18th Jul, 2023 16:15 BST]: As spotted by Gematsu, the developer Asylum Square and publisher Indie Forge have announced that Tiny Thor will be heading to Nintendo Switch on August 3rd. So if you've been hesitating to buy the PC versions of the game in anticipation of playing it on the Nintendo console, it seems you won't have too long left now to wait.
Alongside the announcement, Indie Forge also uploaded a short release date trailer, which we've embedded below:
Original Story [Mon 5th Jun, 2023 16:30 BST]:
Asylum Square's stunning Amiga style platformer Tiny Thor is now available to buy on Steam, as of today (June 5th).
Tiny Thor sees players stepping into the shoes of a boyhood version of the famous Norse god and adventuring across the many realms of Asgard, battling mythical creatures and whatever else gets in his way with his trusty hammer Mjolnir.
The 32-bit style presentation is reminiscent of games popular with players back in the days of the Commodore Amiga and features contributions from a dream team of artists including Emmanuel Henné, Henk Nieborg (Ambermoon, Lionheart), Nauris, and DarkFalzXL. The Turrican composer Chris Hülsbeck also helped create the game's soundtrack, doing so alongside the talented musician Fabian Del Priore (also known by his demoscene name Rapture).
The Asylum founder Jochen Heizmann, meanwhile, is the person responsible for handling the game's programming and SFX, with Steffan Künstler acting as the game's director and level designer, and Viola Mehlen helping with the management of the project.
Besides its incredible pixel art and music, one of Tiny Thor's other key features is its spectacular ricochet mechanic, which sees Thor wind up and throw his hammer against walls to bounce back and hit multiple enemies at a time. It's something we imagine will take a bit of time to master fully, but will produce some satisfying chain attacks and trick shots once we get a better handle on things.
The game is currently available on Steam for £15.07 (as part of an introductory offer) and Epic Games Store (for the base price of £16.75). A Nintendo Switch version is also apparently coming soon, according to an exclusive from our friends over at Nintendo Life.