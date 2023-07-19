GoRetroid, the company behind the Retroid Pocket 2+ and the Retroid Pocket 3, has officially revealed the first look at its latest handheld, the Retroid Pocket 2S (as spotted by RetroDodo!).

The handheld was teased earlier this week on Twitter in a cryptic tweet featuring an image of a classroom, with the phrase "Everything old is new again" written on a blackboard. Though eagle-eyed individuals, quickly managed to discern something slightly more exciting in the photo — an unknown handheld photoshopped onto two of the desks.

Now, GoRetroid has finally released an official announcement video on YouTube for the mysterious new device, revealing it to be an updated version of its Retroid Pocket 2 series of handhelds.

From this new video, we can see that the Retroid Pocket 2 and 2+ have undergone a bit of a makeover with this latest device, with the D-pad having now been moved above the left analog stick. The D-Pad also appears to be more similar in construction to that seen on the Retroid Pocket 3 than previous versions of the Retroid Pocket 2, and there are also now two new buttons near the top of the screen. The screen dimensions, however, will remain the same.

Not much is known about the internals yet, but it is expected to pack a new CPU, with some (including RetroDodo) speculating that this may be the T618 from the recent Retroid Pocket 3+.

We'll try and keep you updated as more information becomes available.