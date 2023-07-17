25 years since the last game and they're still willing to wage war against their fans.

but remember, everyone. they're WeLl WiThIn ThEiR rIgHtS tO dO sO!

it always makes me wonder why people even bother being "fans" of video games when the companies that make video games would rather see the entire history of the entirety of video game MEDIA go up in smoke for nothing JUST so their fans cannot touch the precious IPs EVEN IF those fan creations are 100% free and cost the companies approximately $0.00 to make.

more and more, as time goes on, i am less inclined to EVER give any of these companies money for ANY of their products as that would mean i am rewarding this kind of BS with money.

there's maybe 4 or 5 games coming out in the next few months. those are the ONLY games to come out across this entire YEAR that have even been WORTH paying for after several major BOMBS earlier in the year.

and i'm not going to call for something like a boycott because i know full well that it WON'T be any company that shuts that down. no, it will be my fellow gamers who are stricken with corporate STOCKHOLM SYNDROME!

yeah, companies don't even need a PR or legal team to defend themselves against boycotts because GAMERS stomp out any boycott or protest started BY gamers.

that's how complete and utterly messed up ALL of this is! in every way imaginable, us, the people who actually pay money to purchase video games are non-stop Fed!

i've been a gamer for over 25 years (i'm 35 now). i grew up during the end of the revival age of games (nes aka 3rd generation) and throughout the golden age of games (the sega vs nintendo 4th generation) and have lived long enough to reach the "oh gods, what did we do to deserve this grimdark future of NON-STOP, LUBELESS, A$$ FING?!" future of gaming!

where fan projects are ALWAYS killed off to the point where "so, how long until your C&D arrives" is an unironic, DEAD SERIOUS, question for ALL fan projects of ANY kind.

and where companies do everything they can possibly CONCEIVE of to squeeze blood from the molecules of the stone they crushed years ago.

i've been waiting and wanting another industry crash for years because maybe, just MAYBE, that might possibly FIX things. but it never happens because the industry as a whole is "too big to fail".

there is NOTHING left to look forward to except a rare FEW games...10 or LESS per year now.

it's worse than if the industry had simply died at some point. because it's now an industry actively working against the people that helped make it what it is and who still sustain it.

remember, it is against copyright LAW for people to make video game fan projects.

it is all but blatantly officially illegal to do so.