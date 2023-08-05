Retro Gaming Gift Guide August 2023

Another month means another chance to check out all the new retro gaming delights available at retail. If you're looking for the perfect retro gift for a loved one, or even for yourself, you're in the right place.

Below, you'll find a selection of new retro-related goodies that have launched recently or that are now available to pre-order, updated for August 2023, followed by a guide of staple gifts that are always sure to go down a treat with any retro-loving gamer in your life.

So, if you're looking for some retro gift inspiration, unique gaming treats, or just the best presents for gamers, keep on reading!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

⭐️ NEW! - Retro Gifts Available To Order Now ⭐️

Let's kick things off with a selection of new products that have either launched over the past few weeks, or are just now up for pre-order and launching in the coming months. We're talking new game releases inspired by the classics, retro merch and collectables, and more!

Hardware » Retro Consoles

Blaze Entertainment Hyper Mega Tech! CAPCOM Super Pocket
Blaze Entertainment Hyper Mega Tech! CAPCOM Super Pocket
Blaze Entertainment Hyper Mega Tech! Taito Super Pocket
Blaze Entertainment Hyper Mega Tech! Taito Super Pocket

Games » Switch Games

TAITO MILESTONES 2
TAITO MILESTONES 231st Aug 2023
Super Bomberman R 2
Super Bomberman R 214th Sep 2023
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Edition
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Edition11th Aug 2023

Games » PS5 Games

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Edition (PS5)
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Edition (PS5)11th Aug 2023
Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps and Beans 2 (PS5)
Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps and Beans 2 (PS5)22nd Sep 2023
Super Bomberman R 2 (PS5)
Super Bomberman R 2 (PS5)12th Sep 2023

Games » PS4 Games

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Edition (PS4)
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Edition (PS4)11th Aug 2023
Psikyo Shooting Library Vol. 1 (PS4)
Psikyo Shooting Library Vol. 1 (PS4)22nd Sep 2023
Psikyo Shooting Library Vol. 2 (PS4)
Psikyo Shooting Library Vol. 2 (PS4)22nd Sep 2023
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Edition (PS4)
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Edition (PS4)11th Aug 2023

Games » Evercade Games

Evercade The Sydney Hunter Collection
Evercade The Sydney Hunter Collection11th Aug 2023
Evercade Sunsoft Collection 1
Evercade Sunsoft Collection 128th Sep 2023
Evercade Piko Arcade Collection 1
Evercade Piko Arcade Collection 111th Aug 2023
Evercade Delphine Software Collection 1
Evercade Delphine Software Collection 128th Sep 2023

Accessories » Fight Sticks

8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10
8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10

Accessories » Controllers

8Bitdo NEOGEO Wireless Controller for Windows, Android, and NEOGEO mini
8Bitdo NEOGEO Wireless Controller for Windows, Android, and NEOGEO mini15th Aug 2023
Quarter Arcades USB Controller
Quarter Arcades USB Controller

Accessories » Accessories

Crash Bandicoot Controller/Phone Stand
Crash Bandicoot Controller/Phone Stand16th Aug 2023

Accessories » Pin Badges

Samba de Amigo SEGA Pin of the Month
Samba de Amigo SEGA Pin of the Month

Clothing » T-Shirts

Official Sonic the Hedgehog Ice Cream Menu White Unisex T-shirt
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Ice Cream Menu White Unisex T-shirt
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Shonen 'Sonic Speed' Black Unisex T-shirt
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Shonen 'Sonic Speed' Black Unisex T-shirt
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Ice Cream 'Sonic & Shadow' Menu Black Unisex T-shirt
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Ice Cream 'Sonic & Shadow' Menu Black Unisex T-shirt
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Shonen Super Sonic Speed White Unisex T-shirt
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Shonen Super Sonic Speed White Unisex T-shirt

Clothing » Hats

Official Sonic the Hedgehog Ice Cream Logo Black & Blue Snapback
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Ice Cream Logo Black & Blue Snapback
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Shonen Pattern Snapback
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Shonen Pattern Snapback
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Ice Cream Distressed Pink Trucker Hat
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Ice Cream Distressed Pink Trucker Hat

Clothing » Glasses & Sunglasses

Official Sonic the Hedgehog Ice Cream Blue Sunglasses
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Ice Cream Blue Sunglasses
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Shonen Blue Light Blocking Gaming Glasses
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Shonen Blue Light Blocking Gaming Glasses

Clothing » Shoes

Sonic the Hedgehog Boot Outfit Adult's Slippers
Sonic the Hedgehog Boot Outfit Adult's Slippers
Sonic the Hedgehog Boot Outfit Children's Slippers
Sonic the Hedgehog Boot Outfit Children's Slippers

Clothing » Bags

Official Pokémon Pikachu Backpack White
Official Pokémon Pikachu Backpack White
Official Pokémon Pikachu Backpack Black
Official Pokémon Pikachu Backpack Black
Official Pokémon Eevee Backpack
Official Pokémon Eevee Backpack

Music

Virtua Fighter Original Game Soundtrack (Blue & Classic Black)
Virtua Fighter Original Game Soundtrack (Blue & Classic Black)
The House of the Dead Original Game Soundtrack
The House of the Dead Original Game Soundtrack
The House of the Dead 2 Original Game Soundtrack
The House of the Dead 2 Original Game Soundtrack

Arcade

Official TMNT Quarter Size Arcade Cabinet (Limited Signed Collector's Edition)
Official TMNT Quarter Size Arcade Cabinet (Limited Signed Collector's Edition)
TMNT – Turtles in Time Quarter Arcade Cabinet + Free Stool
TMNT – Turtles in Time Quarter Arcade Cabinet + Free Stool
Arcade1up Wheel of Fortune Deluxe Arcade
Arcade1up Wheel of Fortune Deluxe Arcade

Toys

Official Mario Kart 24V Ride-On Racer
Official Mario Kart 24V Ride-On Racer

Plushies

Squishmallows Sonic the Hedgehog 10" Sonic Plush Toy
Squishmallows Sonic the Hedgehog 10" Sonic Plush Toy
Squishmallows Sonic the Hedgehog 10" Tails Plush Toy
Squishmallows Sonic the Hedgehog 10" Tails Plush Toy
Squishmallows Sonic the Hedgehog 10" Shadow Plush Toy
Squishmallows Sonic the Hedgehog 10" Shadow Plush Toy
Squishmallows Sonic the Hedgehog 10" Knuckles Plush Toy
Squishmallows Sonic the Hedgehog 10" Knuckles Plush Toy

Statues

Official First 4 Figures Sonic the Hedgehog Tails Statue - Exclusive Edition
Official First 4 Figures Sonic the Hedgehog Tails Statue - Exclusive Edition
Official First 4 Figures Sonic Adventure PVC Statue
Official First 4 Figures Sonic Adventure PVC Statue

Cushions

Official Pokémon Starter Cube Cushion
Official Pokémon Starter Cube Cushion

The Very Best Retro Gaming Gifts

As well as all of the new goodies above, there are some gifts that'll simply never go out of style. Feel free to browse through our picks of the best retro gaming gifts below to find some inspiration – we're sure you'll spot something that will make the perfect present.

Retro Consoles

Want to get your hands on some of the best retro systems out there? Look no further:

SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2 [Japanese]
SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2 [Japanese]
Amiga A500 Mini
Amiga A500 Mini
Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda
Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda
Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro
Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro
Evercade VS Retro Premium Pack
Evercade VS Retro Premium Pack
Evercade VS Retro Starter Pack
Evercade VS Retro Starter Pack
Evercade EXP
Evercade EXP
Taito EGRET Ⅱ mini - Limited Blue Edition
Taito EGRET Ⅱ mini - Limited Blue Edition
Sony PlayStation Classic - PlayStation
Sony PlayStation Classic - PlayStation

Home Arcade

Arcade1Up Infinity Game Table
Arcade1Up Infinity Game Table
Arcade1Up Capcom Legacy Arcade Game Street Fighter
Arcade1Up Capcom Legacy Arcade Game Street Fighter
Arcade1Up Midway Legacy Arcade Game Mortal Kombat
Arcade1Up Midway Legacy Arcade Game Mortal Kombat
Arcade1Up Dragon's Lair
Arcade1Up Dragon's Lair
Arcade1Up Star Wars Virtual Pinball
Arcade1Up Star Wars Virtual Pinball
Arcade1Up - Turtles In Time Arcade
Arcade1Up - Turtles In Time Arcade
Arcade1Up Marvel Pinball Arcade
Arcade1Up Marvel Pinball Arcade
Arcade1Up - Bandai Namco Pac-Mania Legacy Edition with Riser & Lit Marque Arcade
Arcade1Up - Bandai Namco Pac-Mania Legacy Edition with Ri...
Arcade1Up Terminator Arcade
Arcade1Up Terminator Arcade
TMNT – Turtles in Time Quarter Arcade Cabinet + Free Stool
TMNT – Turtles in Time Quarter Arcade Cabinet + Free Stool

Retro Gaming Books

Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Satoru Iwata, Nintendo's Legendary CEO
Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Satoru Iwata, Nintendo's ...
The N64 Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintendo 64
The N64 Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintend...
Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo - Reggie Fils-Aimé
Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintend...
SNES/Super Famicom: a visual compendium
SNES/Super Famicom: a visual compendium
The NES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintendo Entertainment System
The NES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintend...
Jumping for Joy: The History of Platform Video Games: Including Every Mario and Sonic Platformer
Jumping for Joy: The History of Platform Video Games: Inc...
Super Famicom: The Box Art Collection
Super Famicom: The Box Art Collection
The SNES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System
The SNES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Super ...
THE KING OF FIGHTERS: The Ultimate History
THE KING OF FIGHTERS: The Ultimate History
Like a Hurricane: An Unofficial Oral History of Street Fighter II
Like a Hurricane: An Unofficial Oral History of Street Fi...
The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia
The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia
The Ultimate History of Video Games, Volume 2: Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, and the Billion-Dollar Battle to Shape Modern Gaming
The Ultimate History of Video Games, Volume 2: Nintendo, ...
Lost in Cult: A Handheld History
Lost in Cult: A Handheld History

Statues & Figures

The Legend of Zelda Majora's Mask PVC (Collector's Edition)
The Legend of Zelda Majora's Mask PVC (Collector's Edition)
Metroid Prime: Samus Helmet Figurine (Exclusive Edition)
Metroid Prime: Samus Helmet Figurine (Exclusive Edition)
Pokémon Die-Cast Poké Ball Replica
Pokémon Die-Cast Poké Ball Replica
Official First 4 Figures Sonic Adventure PVC Statue
Official First 4 Figures Sonic Adventure PVC Statue

Board Games

Super Mario Chess
Super Mario Chess
HeroQuest Game System
HeroQuest Game System
HeroQuest Frozen Horror Expansion
HeroQuest Frozen Horror Expansion
Super Mario Bros Power Up Card Game
Super Mario Bros Power Up Card Game
Nintendo Super Mario Standard Playing Cards
Nintendo Super Mario Standard Playing Cards
UNO Super Mario Card Game
UNO Super Mario Card Game
Super Mario Monopoly
Super Mario Monopoly

Nintendo Switch eShop Vouchers & Xbox Game Pass Subscriptions

It's important to remember that even today's modern consoles are home to countless retro titles thanks to their digital storefronts. If you or the person you're buying for is lucky enough to own a Switch or an Xbox, we have our very own vouchers that would make for a perfect treat.

Available from our sister sites, these Switch eShop vouchers will allow you to add funds to your account so that you can browse Nintendo's eShop for all the best retro games. Likewise, an Xbox Game Pass subscription also gives you access to lots of classic hits (keep an eye out for any discounts, which will be shown below if available):

Switch eShop Credit

Nintendo eShop Card $10
Nintendo eShop Card $10
Nintendo eShop Card $20
Nintendo eShop Card $20
Nintendo eShop Card $50
Nintendo eShop Card $50
Nintendo eShop Card £50
Nintendo eShop Card £50
Nintendo eShop Card £100
Nintendo eShop Card £100

Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 3 Months (UK)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 3 Months (UK)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 3 Months (US)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 3 Months (US)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 12 Months (UK)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 12 Months (UK)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 12 Months (US)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 12 Months (US)

Nintendo Switch Online Subscriptions

Likewise, a Nintendo Switch Online subscription gives Switch owners even more options. A standard subscription grants access to a library of classic NES and SNES games, while picking up the more expensive Expansion Pack option also adds on classic Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and SEGA Mega Drive games:

Standard Membership

Nintendo Switch Online - 12 Month Individual Membership
Nintendo Switch Online - 12 Month Individual Membership
Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership
Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership
Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Family Membership
Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Family Membership

Membership + Expansion Pack

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack 12-month Individual Membership
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack 12-month Individual Membership
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack 12-month Family Membership
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack 12-month Family Membership
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Membership
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Membership