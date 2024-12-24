Feature: MiSTer Pi Wins Time Extension's Best Retro Hardware Of The Year Award 1
Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension

It might seem odd for us to award our Best Retro Hardware of the Year award to a product which, under the surface, is the same as the MiSTer FPGA platform – a system which is a good few years old now.

The open-source MiSTer FPGA project offers incredibly accurate replication of a wide range of consoles, computers, handhelds and arcade systems, and for many retro gamers, represents the pinnacle of vintage gaming – but it was, until 2024, a very expensive club to be part of.

However, what Taki Udon has achieved with the MiSTer Pi project has changed the FPGA landscape dramatically. At one point, owning a MiSTer FPGA was an expensive affair, putting it out of reach for many interesting retro gamers.

MiSTer Pi changed that all overnight; each component was significantly cheaper (around $150 for the Mega Pack bundle, which gives you pretty much everything you need, or $95 for the basic package), reducing the cost of entry by a wide margin.

Of course, this has only increased interest and demand in the MiSTer FPGA ecosystem, which means that Taki Udon's stock never sticks around for very long – but that doesn't take away from the fact that MiSTer Pi has been a shot in the arm for the FPGA community, and will open up this fascinating subsector of retro gaming for even more people.

Second Place: Saroo Saturn Flash Cart

A low-cost way of unlocking the Sega Saturn library without having to modify your console, Saroo is a flash cart which uses the console's expansion port and can run games from a MicroSD card. Given that many Saturn games are now selling for many times their original retail price – and aren't available in any other form – this is an essential piece of kit for Sega fans.

Third Place: Dreamcast VM2

There's no denying that the VM2 is a must-have device for every self-respecting Dreamcast owner. It's a modern-day VMU which comes with loads of amazing features, and the potential to get even better in the future.

Fourth Place: AYANEO Pocket DMG

When it comes to emulation power and premium design, the AYANEO Pocket DMG is arguably the king of vertically orientated handhelds. While it uses software emulation rather than FPGA (as the Analogue Pocket does), it can play games from a much wider selection of systems, including the PS2 and GameCube.

Fifth Place: Evercade Alpha

The Evercade Alpha is an almost resounding success as an affordable bartop arcade unit. It's solidly built and boasts excellent controls, a great screen and powerful sound, while the pre-loaded selection of games on both available units will keep you busy for quite some time.