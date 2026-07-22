The UK's National Videogame Museum is currently running a new event which opens up its gallery to players and fans via "a unique exhibition that puts personal videogame stories, memories and

collections".

‘Together We Play’ kicked off on 18th July, and aims to celebrate "the communities, collections, friendships, and spaces created through a shared love of videogames," according to its organisers.

The exhibition – which is supported by the BFI National Lottery Screen Heritage Fund – includes a specially commissioned mural celebrating player stories and memories, a miniature 8-bit living room, a recreated 1990s PC desktop space, a celebration of cosplay, a Guinness World-Record-breaking Tomb Raider and a specially-curated selection of items from the Mario Museum.

“Videogames are now a huge global industry so it is incredibly important to acknowledge the players, fans and communities who bring videogames alive through play," says John O’Shea, Creative Director & Co-CEO of the National Videogame Museum. "In this exhibition, memories, stories and personal fan collections are celebrated as central to videogame culture."

You can book your ticket here.