Weekly Famitsu celebrates its 40th anniversary this month. As a result, it has decided to mark the occasion with four consecutive commemorative issues "as a token of its gratitude" to readers, including a special issue celebrating the Dragon Quest series (which also turned 40 earlier this year).

The Dragon Quest issue is set to be the second commemorative issue released to mark the milestone, following issue 1950, which was released earlier this month on June 4th, 2026, and featured the article "40 Years of Famitsu and Games."

It will go on sale in Japan on July 11th and will feature a special cover illustrated by Susumu Matsushita, depicting the Famitsu mascot Necky alongside the iconic Slime enemy from Dragon Quest.

In addition, it will include a brand-new interview with Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii, in which he reflects on his memories of Famitsu over the last four decades and the history of the Dragon Quest series.

This includes everything from its mainline entries (such as the recently announced Dragon Quest XII: Beyond Dreams) to notable spin-off series like Dragon Quest Monsters.

It is now available for pre-order from Amazon, Rakuten Books, and the Kadosto online store and is expected to cost roughly 800 yen in total. Digital versions are also available.

You can take a closer look at some preview images here.