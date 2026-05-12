Japanese publisher Superdeluxe Games has asked its fans which titles they would like to see released physically in the future.

The firm – which is a collaboration between Limited Run Games and localisation company 8-4, Ltd – has released physical, limited-edition editions of a bunch of amazing games, including Earthion, Castlevania Advance Collection, Radiant Silvergun and Tetris Effect.

Many of these games come in lavish packaging, including extras such as soundtracks, postcards and full-colour magazine supplements.

Superdeluxe has now taken to social media to ask which other games it should add to its library.

"We're calling for entries of works with the request, 'I want this title packaged!'" says the social post, translated from the original Japanese. "Regardless of genre or whether it's new or old. If you have any such titles, please let us know. Who knows, there might even be a chance of it being packaged…"

What titles would you like to see given the Superdeluxe treatment? Let us know in the comments.