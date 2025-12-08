Hitoshi Sakimoto has been composing music for video games for 40 years, and his remarkable contribution to the medium is being marked with a unique concert in London next year.

"The Colors of Harmony will be the 40th anniversary of Hitoshi Sakimoto‘s work on soundtracks which brought to life many enchanting worlds created by legendary Japanese studios Vanillaware and Square Enix," says GameMusic.net, the company behind the event. "The composer will join us in person for this special evening, accompanied by the London Mozart Players orchestra and a host of talented soloists."

Sakimoto has worked on titles such as Final Fantasy Tactics, Radiant Silvergun, Odin Sphere, Final Fantasy XII, Vagrant Story, Gradius V, Valkyria Chronicles and many, many more. He founded the music and audio production firm Basiscape in 2002, after leaving Square.

"Music crafted by Basiscape under the direction of Hitoshi Sakimoto has always held a special place in the hearts of millions of gamers worldwide," adds Game Music.net. "The Colors of Harmony concert will feature beloved themes from Vanillaware titles such as 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Odin Sphere Leifthrasir, as well as Square Enix classics including Final Fantasy Tactics and Final Fantasy XII. Beyond the concert itself, there is an accompanying event planned with Hitoshi Sakimoto, the details of which will be revealed at a later stage."

You can secure your tickets here.