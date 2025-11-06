The Chicago-based record label Cartridge Thunder yesterday announced that it will be releasing Soichi Terada's incredible soundtrack for the monkey-chasing platformer Ape Escape 3 on vinyl for the very first time early next year, as part of a 4-LP box set.
Pre-orders are now available from the label's website, costing $90.00, with Black Screen Records (Europe), Rush Hour Music (Europe), Pixel Crib (Australia), Disk Union (Japan), and Very Ok Vinyl (Canada) also offering potential buying options for those based outside of the US.
Released in Japan in 2005 (and in other regions in 2006) for the PS2, Ape Escape 3 is the third mainline entry in the Ape Escape series, and the eighth game in the series overall. It focused on the story of a pair of twins named Kei and Yumi (known as Satoru and Sayaka in Europe and Japan) who must put a stop to the latest evil scheme by Specter the monkey's; that is, using a bunch of moviemaking pipos to enslave the human population.
Much like the original Ape Escape, it featured an eclectic electronic soundtrack from Terada, including ambient drum-and-bass-inspired tracks and twists on "themes from Wild West Showdowns, Kung-Fu movies, and space operas". This soundtrack had only been released on CD, but will soon be available to listen to across four-coloured records (translucent violet, ice, blue, and orange vinyl), with Justin Perkins of Mystery Room Mastering using Mr. Terada's premastered source files to master it specifically for the vinyl format.
As stated in the announcement, the soundtrack will come in a hardcover slipcase box set and will also feature original key art and renders from the creators of Ape Escape.
Here's the track listing:
SIDE 1
とんでもマウンテン / Mount Amazing
アドバタイズデモ / Advertise Demo
キャラクターせんたく / Character Selection
マジンディスコ / Genie Dancer's Disco
マジンロック / Genie Dancer's Rock
カンフーストリート / Kung-Fu Alley
ドラゴンカンフー / Dragon Kung-Fu Fighter
ウキウキおもちゃランド / Toytown
わくわくテレビスタジオ２ / Funtime TV Studio 2
トレーニングスペース / Training Room
とこなつアイランド / Eversummer Island
SIDE 2
ウエスタンビレッジ / Wild West Town
ファンタジーナイト / Fantsy Knight
たいけつ！ウッキーピンク（バナナにハートブレイク） / Battle! Monkey Pink
ナイトキャッスル / Knight's Castle
うちゅうテレビようさい / Space-TV Fortress
たいけつ！ウッキーイエロー / Battle! Monkey Yellow
とのさまじょう / The Emperor's Castle
サルなげスタジアム / Super Monkey Throw Stadium
SIDE 3
HAPPY☆センセーション / Happy Sensation
マジンダンサー / Genie Dancer
うみべリゾート / Seaside Resort
わくわくテレビスタジオ / Funtime TV Studio
サルうらない / Ｈａｌｌ ｏｆ Ｈｏroscope
とこなつアイランド２ / Eversummer Island 2
ウキウキおもちゃランド２ / Toytown 2
ピポサルのテーマ / Super Monkey
ゲッチュマン / Cyber Ace
とのさまじょう２ / The Emperor's Castle 2
SIDE 4
とんでもマウンテン２ / Mount Amazing 2
カッチンコールたいりく２ / Freeze Continent 2
ミニマルテーマ / Ｍｉｎｉｍａｌ Theme
かくれんぼのもり / Hide-n-Seek Forest
カッチンコールたいりく / Freeze Continent
ワイルドウエストキッド / Wild West Kid
へんしんとうじょう / New Morph
ガチャメカとうじょう / New Gadget
しんきろうタウン / Mirage Town
ウエスタンビレッジ２ / Wild West Town 2
ひこうきだいへんたい / Airplain Squadron
SIDE 5
どっきりホラータウン２ / Bootown 2
けっせん！スペクター（スペクターのテーマ） / Final Battle! Specter（Specter's Theme）
びゅんびゅんビッグシティ / The Big City
クリアリザルト２ SG3 / Result 2 AE3
クリアリザルト SG3 / Result AE3
サルをつかまえろ！/ Catch Monkeys!
どっきりホラータウン / Bootown
テレビステーション / TV Station
トモウキシティ / Tomouki City
サルティメットファイティング / Ultim-ape Fighting
SIDE 6
ドンドコゆきまつり２ / Winterville 2
はじめてのゲッチュ / The First Catch
たいけつ！ウッキーレッド２ / Battle! Monkey Red 2
たいけつ！ドクタートモウキ / Battle! Dr.Tomouki
トモウキシティ２ / Tomouki City 2
しょうてんがい / Mall
ミラクルニンジャ / Miracle Ninja
びっくりおんせんランド / The Hot Springs
けっとう！ウッキーブルー / Fight! Monkey Blue
SIDE 7
マジンワルツ / Genie Dancer's Waltz
ナイトキャッスル２ / Knight's Castle 2
マジンチーク / Genie Dancer's Cheek
トモウキタワーはっしん！ / Go Tomouki Tower!
サトルねつべん / Satoru's Speech
トモウキのカツラ / Tomouki's Wig
たいけつ！ウッキーレッド / Battle! Monkey Red
トモウキのテーマ / Tomouki's Theme
スタッフロール SG3 / Staffroll AE3
サルシネマ / Monkey Cinema
びっくりおんせんランド２ / The Hot Springs 2
SIDE 8
だつりょくハカセ / Lazy Ｐｒｏｆｅｓｓｏｒ
まよなかベイサイド / Midnight Bay
たいけつ！スペクター / Battle! Specter
うちゅうテレビようさい２ / Space-TV Fortress 2
ドンドコゆきまつり / Winterville
たいけつ！ウッキーホワイト / Battle! Monkey White
たいけつ！ウッキーブルー / Battle! Monkey Blue
クリアジングル SG3 / Clear Fanfare AE3
ブルーのオルゴール / Blue's Orgel
はくちょうのみずうみ / Swan Lake
Orders are expected to ship in Q1 2026. You can find out more here.