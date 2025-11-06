The Chicago-based record label Cartridge Thunder yesterday announced that it will be releasing Soichi Terada's incredible soundtrack for the monkey-chasing platformer Ape Escape 3 on vinyl for the very first time early next year, as part of a 4-LP box set.

Pre-orders are now available from the label's website, costing $90.00, with Black Screen Records (Europe), Rush Hour Music (Europe), Pixel Crib (Australia), Disk Union (Japan), and Very Ok Vinyl (Canada) also offering potential buying options for those based outside of the US.

Released in Japan in 2005 (and in other regions in 2006) for the PS2, Ape Escape 3 is the third mainline entry in the Ape Escape series, and the eighth game in the series overall. It focused on the story of a pair of twins named Kei and Yumi (known as Satoru and Sayaka in Europe and Japan) who must put a stop to the latest evil scheme by Specter the monkey's; that is, using a bunch of moviemaking pipos to enslave the human population.

Much like the original Ape Escape, it featured an eclectic electronic soundtrack from Terada, including ambient drum-and-bass-inspired tracks and twists on "themes from Wild West Showdowns, Kung-Fu movies, and space operas". This soundtrack had only been released on CD, but will soon be available to listen to across four-coloured records (translucent violet, ice, blue, and orange vinyl), with Justin Perkins of Mystery Room Mastering using Mr. Terada's premastered source files to master it specifically for the vinyl format.

As stated in the announcement, the soundtrack will come in a hardcover slipcase box set and will also feature original key art and renders from the creators of Ape Escape.

Here's the track listing:

SIDE 1



とんでもマウンテン / Mount Amazing

アドバタイズデモ / Advertise Demo

キャラクターせんたく / Character Selection

マジンディスコ / Genie Dancer's Disco

マジンロック / Genie Dancer's Rock

カンフーストリート / Kung-Fu Alley

ドラゴンカンフー / Dragon Kung-Fu Fighter

ウキウキおもちゃランド / Toytown

わくわくテレビスタジオ２ / Funtime TV Studio 2

トレーニングスペース / Training Room

とこなつアイランド / Eversummer Island



SIDE 2



ウエスタンビレッジ / Wild West Town

ファンタジーナイト / Fantsy Knight

たいけつ！ウッキーピンク（バナナにハートブレイク） / Battle! Monkey Pink

ナイトキャッスル / Knight's Castle

うちゅうテレビようさい / Space-TV Fortress

たいけつ！ウッキーイエロー / Battle! Monkey Yellow

とのさまじょう / The Emperor's Castle

サルなげスタジアム / Super Monkey Throw Stadium



SIDE 3



HAPPY☆センセーション / Happy Sensation

マジンダンサー / Genie Dancer

うみべリゾート / Seaside Resort

わくわくテレビスタジオ / Funtime TV Studio

サルうらない / Ｈａｌｌ ｏｆ Ｈｏroscope

とこなつアイランド２ / Eversummer Island 2

ウキウキおもちゃランド２ / Toytown 2

ピポサルのテーマ / Super Monkey

ゲッチュマン / Cyber Ace

とのさまじょう２ / The Emperor's Castle 2



SIDE 4



とんでもマウンテン２ / Mount Amazing 2

カッチンコールたいりく２ / Freeze Continent 2

ミニマルテーマ / Ｍｉｎｉｍａｌ Theme

かくれんぼのもり / Hide-n-Seek Forest

カッチンコールたいりく / Freeze Continent

ワイルドウエストキッド / Wild West Kid

へんしんとうじょう / New Morph

ガチャメカとうじょう / New Gadget

しんきろうタウン / Mirage Town

ウエスタンビレッジ２ / Wild West Town 2

ひこうきだいへんたい / Airplain Squadron



SIDE 5



どっきりホラータウン２ / Bootown 2

けっせん！スペクター（スペクターのテーマ） / Final Battle! Specter（Specter's Theme）

びゅんびゅんビッグシティ / The Big City

クリアリザルト２ SG3 / Result 2 AE3

クリアリザルト SG3 / Result AE3

サルをつかまえろ！/ Catch Monkeys!

どっきりホラータウン / Bootown

テレビステーション / TV Station

トモウキシティ / Tomouki City

サルティメットファイティング / Ultim-ape Fighting



SIDE 6



ドンドコゆきまつり２ / Winterville 2

はじめてのゲッチュ / The First Catch

たいけつ！ウッキーレッド２ / Battle! Monkey Red 2

たいけつ！ドクタートモウキ / Battle! Dr.Tomouki

トモウキシティ２ / Tomouki City 2

しょうてんがい / Mall

ミラクルニンジャ / Miracle Ninja

びっくりおんせんランド / The Hot Springs

けっとう！ウッキーブルー / Fight! Monkey Blue



SIDE 7



マジンワルツ / Genie Dancer's Waltz

ナイトキャッスル２ / Knight's Castle 2

マジンチーク / Genie Dancer's Cheek

トモウキタワーはっしん！ / Go Tomouki Tower!

サトルねつべん / Satoru's Speech

トモウキのカツラ / Tomouki's Wig

たいけつ！ウッキーレッド / Battle! Monkey Red

トモウキのテーマ / Tomouki's Theme

スタッフロール SG3 / Staffroll AE3

サルシネマ / Monkey Cinema

びっくりおんせんランド２ / The Hot Springs 2



SIDE 8



だつりょくハカセ / Lazy Ｐｒｏｆｅｓｓｏｒ

まよなかベイサイド / Midnight Bay

たいけつ！スペクター / Battle! Specter

うちゅうテレビようさい２ / Space-TV Fortress 2

ドンドコゆきまつり / Winterville

たいけつ！ウッキーホワイト / Battle! Monkey White

たいけつ！ウッキーブルー / Battle! Monkey Blue

クリアジングル SG3 / Clear Fanfare AE3

ブルーのオルゴール / Blue's Orgel

はくちょうのみずうみ / Swan Lake

Orders are expected to ship in Q1 2026. You can find out more here.