It's been over a year since we last checked in on @GriffithVIII's in development fan translation of Moonlight Syndrome, and things seem to be progressing well with the project, according to a new social media post.

As @GriffithVIII wrote online yesterday, the entire script for the game has now been translated, with all that is left being the process of "editing and reviewing the text in-game to be sure that every line and sub is perfect". Because of this, @GriffithVIII has stated "We’re getting closer to our goal!", suggesting the project might finally be nearing its completion.





We've reached out to @GriffithVIII to try and find out more, including when we can potentially expect to get our hands on the title and the challenges they've encountered so far, and will report back once we get a reply. But for now, it's comforting to know everything seems to be moving in the right direction and this cult classic could soon be accessible to more players.

Original Story: Goichi Suda – often known simply as Suda51 – has made a name for himself in the world of video games thanks to titles like Killer7, Shadows Of The Damned, Lollipop Chainsaw and No More Heroes, but some of his projects haven't had the exposure they perhaps deserve – and 1997's Moonlight Syndrome certainly falls into that category.

An instalment in Human's Twilight Syndrome series, the game was directed and co-written by Suda, and mixes visual novel elements with a horror setting. It would be Suda's final game for Human before he left to found Grasshopper Manufacture in 1998 – but it never got released outside of Japan.

The Moonlight Syndrome English fan translation running on hardware! 🌕 pic.twitter.com/GvSnF4C6KU August 5, 2024

Thankfully, it looks like Suda51 fans might finally be getting the chance to play Moonlight Syndrome in English. Translator @GriffithVIII has posted images of the game running on real hardware in English.

Hopefully, it won't be long before the translation patch is released and we can finally experience this PS1 horror title in our native language.