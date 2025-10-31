AYANEO, which is famous for its handheld gaming devices built around Windows and Android, has revealed that it's putting its considerable talents into making a smartphone.
The silhouette of the AYANEO Phone has been shown on social media, along with some fairly lofty claims.
"AYANEO’s first mobile phone is coming
When mobile phone meets the soul of gaming handheld
REMAKE the retro
Reviving familiar emotions right in your hands
AYANEO Phone
A mobile phone truly made for gamers
born from the pure love of gaming"
The device features a three-camera setup, which is a fairly standard design choice on high-end phones these days.
It remains to be seen how the gaming side of the device is delivered, but with numerous bolt-on controller options available on the market these days, that's potentially one avenue AYANEO could pursue.
We'll report back on the AYANEO Phone when more information is available.