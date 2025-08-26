It has been revealed that the EGGCONSOLE versions of Fray and Brandish Renewal are being removed from digital distribution.

The move was confirmed by the publisher today, with no reason given for the removal.

"Due to circumstances, we will be discontinuing the distribution of the EGG console versions of "Fray (PC-9801 version)" and "Brandish Renewal (PC-9801 version)," says the Project Egg social media account.

"We deeply apologize for any inconvenience caused to all related parties and users. We kindly ask for your continued support of EGG console in the future."

The removal of Brandish Renewal is highly unusual, as the game only launched this month.

The publisher has confirmed that those who have already purchased the games will still be able to redownload them after they have been removed from the eShop.