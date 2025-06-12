Update [ ]:

The Kickstarter for Heavy Recoil is now live, its developer Mikael Tillander has announced.

If you want to pick up the game, there are two tiers available to support as a part of the campaign. The first is a cartridge-only option, priced at SEK 450 (roughly £35), while the second is a complete-in-box option costing SEK 650 (around £51). An early bird was also offered, but has since run out.

Copies of the game are expected to ship in March 2026, but there is also the option to add on an additional £31 demo cart that will be delivered prior to the final release.

This will apparently feature four of the game's stages, but will be more linear than the final version. Tillander also suggests this may include a special exclusive stage, not available anywhere else.

Interested? You can back the campaign here.

Original Story: Mikael Tillander, the developer of games like Tänzer, Twin Tiger Shark, and Knight'n'Grail, has revealed that he will soon be launching a Kickstarter for a Sega Mega Drive / Genesis port of the run 'n gunner Heavy Recoil.

Heavy Recoil is a game from Wide Pixel Games (a development studio of which Tillander is a member) that was originally launched back in 2012 for the Xbox 360 as part of its Xbox Live Indie Games program, before being ported to Ouya and Windows PCs.

It saw players select from one of three characters (Matti, Max, and Annika) — all with different strengths and weaknesses — with the ultimate goal being to infiltrate a military compound and free the trapped prisoners of war within.

While it has often been compared online to the Konami classic Contra, Tillander has repeatedly gone on record as stating that the game was more heavily inspired by the arcade title Green Beret (a game that is perhaps better known by its North American title Rush'N Attack).

Judging from Tillander's YouTube uploads, this Sega Mega Drive / Genesis port has been in development for a while on and off, with the developer sharing the first teaser trailer for the game all the way back in September 2023.

You can sign up on Kickstarter to be alerted when the campaign launches, or follow Tillander at @mix256 for further updates.