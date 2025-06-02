A new collection based on Toaplan's Snow Bros. games appears to be in development at Limited Run Games, according to a new online listing from the ESRB (Entertainment Software Ratings Board).

Snow Bros. Classic Collection is described as a collection of "action platformers" for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 that sees "players traverse 2D pixelated levels" to "rescue princesses and end an evil curse". It appeared on the ESRB website late last month and was quickly spotted by the video game publication Gematsu who noted on social media that no game going by that description seems to have been announced as of yet.

Putting two and two together, it, therefore, seems like the ESRB may have been guilty of jumping the gun a little bit, with our best guess being that the game will soon be revealed properly as part of the upcoming Summer Games Fest.





Not officially announced as far as I can recall. It contains four games. Snow Bros. Classic Collection has been rated by the ESRB for PlayStation 5 and Switch: https://t.co/xH0XRmhxl9 Not officially announced as far as I can recall. It contains four games. pic.twitter.com/d0VEtVhqtE May 31, 2025

As the game has not been officially announced, it is not clear exactly what specific titles will be included as part of the upcoming collection (or whether this will have any crossover with the recent remakes of Snow Bros. and Snow Bros. 2: With New Elves from CRT Games). But, interestingly, in the description the ESRB provided it makes a reference to it containing four games in total.

If we had to speculate, we'd anticipate this including the two arcade originals, alongside two additional versions for home consoles. However, only time will tell whether we're right in our predictions.

We'll be sure to update this post once an official announcement is made, and more information is available.