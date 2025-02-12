Sony stopped making its PS1 console a few decades ago now, and while we had the PlayStation Classic back in 2018, the Japanese electronics giant is very much focused on modern tech today, pushing its manufacturing might behind the PS5 and PS5 Pro.

However, given the popularity of the PS1, it's easy to understand why some people might be hankering after a factory-fresh console for their collection—something that industrious resellers in Iran are attempting to provide.

As noted by game developer Elias Daler, refurbished PS1 consoles are doing the rounds in Iran and even come in specially-created boxes, which, it is claimed, are sold as 'new' systems.





This is hilarious. My friend from Iran told me about how some people sell refurbished PS1s in new boxes over there, pretending that it’s a new stock and a "brand new" console.This is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/BnR0BA6fhM February 12, 2025

The image supplied by Daler shows a stack of Mk1 PS1 systems, all sealed up in plastic, alongside the rather ropey reproduction packaging.

Would you be tempted by such an offer? Or would you prefer the original box rather than this slightly off-brand example? Let us know with a comment.