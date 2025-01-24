Sipeed has revealed its FPGA retro gaming platform, Tang Console.

Billed as an expandable and versatile rival to the MiSTer FPGA project, Tang Console starts at just $69 for the 60K version (the 138K one is $99) and, at 65x56mm, it's roughly half the size of a MiSTer.

Supported consoles include NES, SNES, Game Boy, GBA, Mega Drive / Genesis and Amiga, and the platform will be able to run community-made FPGA cores.



✨

🌍 Open to the community: Free samples for game core devs!

👉 Apply or Preorder now: pic.twitter.com/To4zrak4aj 🎮 Your Dream #FPGA #RetroGame Console is here! #Tang Console start at just $69—half the size of MiSTer, supports NES,SNES,GB,GBA,MD,Amiga & even handheld form! 🚀🌍 Open to the community: Free samples for game core devs!👉 Apply or Preorder now: https://t.co/cne9Md2bHd January 22, 2025

Sipeed is clearly aiming this at the retro gaming community, but the company stresses that its small size and low cost mean it can be used for other non-gaming projects, too.

The company is also offering free units to FPGA developers who are interested in creating content for the device.