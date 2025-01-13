Last week, it was announced that a new, unreleased Atari 2600 prototype had recently been discovered on a VAX/VMS backup tape from Atari's Coin-Op Division, and that better yet, it's available now for anyone who wants to give it a go.

The news was initially shared on the Atari forum Atari Age by the user Dutchman2000, who was the person who discovered the game.

As they wrote, "Little is known as to who programmed it or how it ended up on a VAX", with the only available information being the filename "Fish", and a potential build date: 22nd December 1983.

As some have noted, however, this date could just as easily be when the game was copied over to the backup system.

The game sees players take control of a small fish, with the goal being to eat various creatures and objects onscreen to move on to the next wave and try to rack up the highest score possible. As you attempt to do this, though, you will often find yourself having to dodge bigger fish, who will frequently appear onscreen to try to swallow you instead.

Obviously, by today's standards, Fish is remarkably simple in both its design and execution, but it's remarkable to see old games like this get discovered decades later, especially considering this one seems to have come completely out of nowhere.

You can download the game now from the Atari Age forums, or watch some footage of it above from the Retro YouTuber Into the Vertical Blank.