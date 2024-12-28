The late pop icon Michael Jackson wasn't just a gamer – he was a keen fan of Sega and collaborated with the Japanese company multiple times during the '90s.

Sega would adapt the Moonwalker movie into a series of video games and would later work with Jackson on Space Channel 5.

However, it seems that there were plans for Jackson to also star in a music-based title for Saturn. As highlighted by the Twitter user @v_SUPERFLY_v, the king of pop visited Sega's headquarters in Haneda on December 18th, 1996, and remained there until 10 PM for motion capture work.

It is believed that this visit might have been related to a Jackson version of Digital Dance Mix on Saturn. Soon afterwards, Namie Amuro: Digital Dance Mix launched in Japan, starring the popular singer.

What makes this more interesting is that the development of this project was led by AM2 and Yu Suzuki, and the end result is actually quite impressive from a technical perspective.

Were their plans for Michael Jackson: Digital Dance Mix? Or was Jackson there for another reason? If we find out, we'll update this story.

Jackson passed away on June 25th, 2009. His records have sold an estimated 500 million copies worldwide, making him one of the most successful recording artists of all time.

However, his career was not without incident, and his private life was subject to intense scrutiny; he was charged with the sexual abuse of a child in 1993 and would face similar claims in 2005. Jackson was not formally charged in either case.