Activision's Deadpool game has just received a mysterious Steam 7 years after it was delisted from the service, according to the third party website SteamDB. And it's not alone either.

As spotted by the Twitter user @Knoebelbroet, who originally broke the news (before it was picked up by sites like GamesRadar), six other games also received an update, including three Transformers titles (Transformers: Fall of Cybertron, Transformers: War for Cybertron, and Transformers Devastation), Marvel Ultimate Alliance 1 & 2, and Spider-Man Shattered Dimensions.

The update history states that on November 14th each of these titles added a new store screenshot, but, as we said, the store pages for these games are no longer publicly available, so exactly what these are seems to be anyone's best guess at the moment.





-Transformers: Fall of Cybertron

-Transformers: War for Cybertron:

-Transformers Devastation

-Marvel Ultimate Alliance 1 & 2

-Deadpool

-Spider-Man Shattered Dimensions



Some believe that it may be a sign that the games could be returning to the service in the future, but this could just as likely be wishful thinking, as all of these titles have received other miscellaneous updates since their initial delisting.

Regardless, it's probably best to keep an eye on things for the time being, just in case, there are more interesting updates in the future. We've reached out to Activision Blizzard for comment and will update if we hear anything back.