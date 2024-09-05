A free fan game was launched on itch.io earlier this week that crosses Sega's classic shoot 'em up series Fantasy Zone with the mobile hit Flappy Bird. And unsurprisingly, it's just as addictive as the games that inspired it.

Fantasy Zone - Flappy Opa-Opa was built in just one week by the developer Icy Guidance in Stencyl — a game engine for creating PC, mobile, and web projects. It sees players navigate an onslaught of Super Mario-Esque green pipes, much like in the original Flappy Bird, with the title switching out Faby for Opa-Opa, the sentient spacecraft from the Fantasy Zone series.

It also adds a couple of Fantasy Zone-related tracks, which includes the memorable Game Over theme from 1992's Super Fantasy Zone that will activate whenever you end up crashing.





Play the game here : pic.twitter.com/D9Rur3RBFM "Fantasy Zone - Flappy Opa-Opa" Fan Game, an "endless flapper" in the same vein as the classic Flappy Bird.Play the game here : https://t.co/CXckX7bHsI September 5, 2024

Admittedly, this isn't the most complicated fan project we've covered on the site, and is probably not the direction that fans would actually want nor expect, should the Fantasy Zone series ever get resurrected. But nevertheless, it's a great procrastination tool and quickly reminded us why we wasted so many hours on the original Flappy Bird back when it was first released. The Sega window dressing is just a bonus.

You can play the game now in your browser of choice, if you want to give it a go!