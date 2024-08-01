Update [Thu 1st Aug, 2024 14:00 BST]: Well, that didn't take long at all. ININ Games has just announced X-Out Resurfaced — a new remaster of the classic underwater shmup coming this Winter for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PS5, and PC (via Steam and GOG).

Here's a description of the game taken from ININ Games' YouTube channel:

"Rainbow Arts, one of the top game developers of the 80s, originally developed and released X-Out for home computers in 1990. While most shooters released at the time were set in the air, or outer space, X-Out goes deep beneath the ocean. Now, 35 years later, X-Out is reemersing for a new generation of players, bringing enhanced graphics, updated gameplay, and even more thrilling new features."

You can watch the debut trailer below:

Original Article [Wed 31st Jul, 2024 14:00 BST]: Yesterday, ININ Games released an interesting video on YouTube, which seems to be hinting at a new project related to Rainbow Arts' horizontal shoot-em-up X-Out.

The video which is called "Trilobite's logbook entry #001" features a voiceover from the captain of the heavy submersible, named Grainger, as he recounts the emergence of an underwater alien invasion and documents how he became humanity's last hope.

It is only one minute and 30 seconds in length but has already had various people online speculating that it could be related to X-Out, thanks to its underwater setting and the final image shown in the video, which seems to be a play on the older game's cover art where a small ship is depicted heading towards the maw of a giant aquatic alien.





Below the video, in its description, ININ Games has provided the following cryptic tease:

"Research teams have dredged up the logbook of the Trilobite, heavy submersible sent on a highly classified deep sea mission in 2019. "Something's coming. Something terrifying. Be ready."

Meanwhile, on social media, the developer Ziggurat Interactive has also seemed to indicate its involvement in whatever ININ has planned. This is particularly interesting as Ziggurat Interactive is the current owner of the X-Out license, having acquired it back in 2022.

X-Out was originally released for the Commodore 64 in 1989 and was later ported to the Commodore Amiga, Amstrad CPC, Atari ST, and ZX Spectrum in 1990. It also spawned a sequel Z-Out, which added multiplayer, and was released for the Amiga and Atari ST in 1990.

We'll keep you posted as more information becomes available. You can watch the teaser video below: