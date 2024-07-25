When you know you really like someone, it can be hard to pop the question in the correct way. Do you say it with flowers? A letter? Perhaps you're more up-to-date and would simply ask somebody out over text or email?

Well, in the case of VillainMonolog, the delivery method was a little more creative – he modded a Neo Geo Pocket game to ask his future wife out on their first date.

"My wife loved her Neo Geo Pocket Color, so I decided to ask her out with one for fun," he says on Twitter. "I set about looking [at] what I could make and... I found that there was a flashcart for the NGPC, so I bought one and used a standard cartridge to hide the SD card and switch."

After modifying the box scan I printed it and created a box to house the console and game. I didn't have access to any providers who could of made a proper box (This was around 2014) so I had to do it myself. I did run out of time and didn't get to make the box nicer sadly. pic.twitter.com/WYamhXErCE June 26, 2024

The game chosen was Magical Drop Pocket. Modding it was not a straightforward process and involved editing the in-game visuals using a tile editor capable of reading NGPC ROMs. "I also used a Hex Editor to change the text of the game, but I was restricted to the amount of text already used in certain sections, so that was a challenge," VillainMonolog adds.

After month of work, he also decided to create physical packaging for the game. "I went through a few different versions of the box and labels for the cart," he says. "She flew down and she loved it and we got together and now we are married. Overall it was a fun project and was interesting to learn how to make it."