AYANEO has announced that it will be holding a special launch event livestream next week to mark the start of the IndieGoGo campaigns for its Pocket DMG and Micro handhelds.

"Get ready to relive your handheld dreams," says the Chinese company, which has produced a wide range of Windows and Android-based gaming systems. "On Wednesday, July 31st at 8:00 AM EST, AYANEO will take you back to the beginning with the launch of the AYANEO Pocket DMG & MICRO."



The Pocket DMG takes inspiration from the Nintendo Game Boy and is likely to be seen as a rival to the Analogue Pocket and ModRetro Chromatic – although it's worth noting that it lacks the ability to play physical cartridges. It sports an OLED panel, as well as a D-pad, analogue stick and touchpad and is powered by the same Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 chipset found in the AYANEO Pocket S.

The Micro, on the other hand, is clearly based on the Game Boy Micro. It has a 3.5-inch screen and is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 chipset.

The Indiegogo page for the DMG and Pocket Micro can be bookmarked now. There's no indication of pricing as of yet.