EA's Def Jam video games were certainly something, right? The notion of EA teaming up with a famous rap label feels like something that could only come from the same decade that gave us 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand.

Def Jam Vendetta kicked things off in 2003, followed by Def Jam: Fight For NY (2004), Def Jam Fight for NY: The Takeover (2006) and Def Jam: Icon (2007). All of these games, with the exception of Icon, were developed by Japanese studio AKI Corporation (now known as syn Sophia), famous for its wrestling games.

Those of you who recall this game might remember seeing a familiar name in the "EA Thanks" section of the end credits: Kirby and Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai.





was FFNY a secret Sakurai joint? the timeline matches up... just rewatched an old Sakurai vid where he talked about anonymously supervising/consulting on a bunch of games and it jogged my memory about his random-ass inclusion in the credits for Def Jam Fight for New Yorkwas FFNY a secret Sakurai joint? the timeline matches up... pic.twitter.com/xieb7rU5uh June 3, 2024

As noted by the utterly peerless @gosokkyu, Sakurai has previously mentioned that he has undertaken anonymous supervision work on a wide variety of video games. Was Fight For NY one of those games?

Even if Sakurai didn't consult on this game, we get a strange joy out of seeing his name mentioned in the same breath as Method Man – and maybe that's enough.