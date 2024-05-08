Konami's maze-action game Tutankham is heading to Nintendo Switch & PS4 on May 9th as part of Arcade Archives (h/t: Famitsu!).

The game, which sees players take on the role of an explorer navigating Tutankhamun's tomb in search of treasures, was originally released in Japanese arcades back in 1982, before being brought over to the West by the North American distributor Stern. It was one of Konami's earliest hits and received ports for the Atari 2600, Colecovision, Intellivision, and the Commodore Vic-20 by Parker Brothers, as well as versions for the Casio PV-1000 and NEC PC-6001 from Konami.

In the past, it's been conspicuously missing from a lot of compilations of Konami's early arcade games but it did make a peculiar appearance in Konami Classics Series: Arcade Hits for the Nintendo DS under the name Horror Maze.

In the game, players are tasked with exploring a series of narrow passages armed with a laser weapon that can only either shoot left or right. The ultimate goal is to collect treasures as you go and locate the key to progress to the next stage while avoiding various enemies like snakes, parrots, and dragons.

This new release will benefit from the addition of online leaderboards and will also come with a CRT filter. You can see a video of it below: