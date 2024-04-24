Indie developer and part-time game design professor Shane McCafferty has had a long career in the industry, but his current jam appears to be creating cool little games for Game Boy hardware – and he's currently working on a top-down racer in the spirit of the Xbox classic Project Gotham Racing.

McCafferty – whose releases for Nintendo's 35-year-old handheld include Block Droppin and Starseed – has been working on the title for a while now and is slowly but surely adding in elements which made PGR so appealing back in the day.





✓ Desert Track

✓ Little Fireworks

✓ Still F%&King cones#gamedev pic.twitter.com/mW6TDrgAvZ Some more progress updates on Game Boy Project Gotham. !✓ Desert Track✓ Little Fireworks✓ Still F%&King cones #GameBoy April 16, 2024



Added the Medals, worked on UI, and GFX this week.

This is a real Time for another #screenshotsaturday of my Game Boy Project Gotham tribute.Added the Medals, worked on UI, and GFX this week.This is a real #GameBoy game for real hardware. 🚗💨 pic.twitter.com/6OtuERx7Yv April 20, 2024



This is a real Tonight's #gamedev was adding some big old bridges to my Game Boy Project Gotham tribute. PGR always had some lovely bridges.This is a real #GameBoy game for real hardware. 🚗💨 pic.twitter.com/PBDcpPjrNw April 24, 2024

During its prime, the Game Boy was home to many titles which might be considered 'demakes' in modern parlance; big-name brands such as GTA and Driver were released on the console, even though it lacked the processing power to achieve parity with the home console versions.

We'd like to think that, with this project, McCafferty is continuing the trend; we'll be keeping a close eye on this one, and we suspect many of you will, too.

If you want to check out McCafferty's other Game Boy releases, head over here.