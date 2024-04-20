Not so long ago, we reported that an arcade in Japan which took ten years to build had been destroyed by fire.

The owner of the arcade has started a crowdfunding campaign to help resurrect the arcade, and it already has one high-profile supporter in the form of WWE star Asuka.

"I really struggled with whether to do crowdfunding," says the owner of the Living Bird store, which housed a selection of classic arcade games in Towada City, Aomori Prefecture. "I was the first to think that reconstruction was impossible. I was determined not to even consider crowdfunding until I could see a path to making it a reality. So, if I'm going to do it, I'll do it with all my might. I think this will probably be my last chance. I would be really happy if we could build an arcade together."

The arcade – which moved to its present location in December of 2022 following the impact of COVID-19 with the help of a previous crowdfunding campaign – was utterly devastated by a blaze which began in a neighbouring unit and spread through the roof. The fire was so fierce that it took half a day for it to be extinguished.



I supported it with a crowd-funded project 🫵😈

Long live the arcade culture! 🙌🙌🙌 This amusement arcade was destroyed by a spreading fire in a neighboring house 🥲I supported it with a crowd-funded project 🫵😈Long live the arcade culture! 🙌🙌🙌 https://t.co/pF9g34OXpu April 20, 2024

The campaign's target goal is 10,000,000 Yen (around $65,000), and 2,200,500 Yen has been raised so far by around 122 people.

Japanese wrestler Asuka is a keen gamer and is even building her own personal arcade.