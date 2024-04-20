Japanese Arcade Destroyed By Fire Could Rise From The Ashes 1
Image: Living Bird

Not so long ago, we reported that an arcade in Japan which took ten years to build had been destroyed by fire.

The owner of the arcade has started a crowdfunding campaign to help resurrect the arcade, and it already has one high-profile supporter in the form of WWE star Asuka.

"I really struggled with whether to do crowdfunding," says the owner of the Living Bird store, which housed a selection of classic arcade games in Towada City, Aomori Prefecture. "I was the first to think that reconstruction was impossible. I was determined not to even consider crowdfunding until I could see a path to making it a reality. So, if I'm going to do it, I'll do it with all my might. I think this will probably be my last chance. I would be really happy if we could build an arcade together."

The arcade – which moved to its present location in December of 2022 following the impact of COVID-19 with the help of a previous crowdfunding campaign – was utterly devastated by a blaze which began in a neighbouring unit and spread through the roof. The fire was so fierce that it took half a day for it to be extinguished.

The campaign's target goal is 10,000,000 Yen (around $65,000), and 2,200,500 Yen has been raised so far by around 122 people.

Japanese wrestler Asuka is a keen gamer and is even building her own personal arcade.