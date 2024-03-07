Indie outfit Space Colony Studios is working on a Visual Novel that calls to mind genre classics from the PC-98 era, and it's shaping up very nicely indeed.

Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog is described as "a visual novel adventure in the spirit of classic PC-9800 titles," and showcases "a vintage green screen aesthetic". The developer is committed to making an "era-accurate game that exudes retro vibes in every way, from the text to the visual effects".

Using traditional point-and-click adventure mechanics, you'll be expected to navigate various locations on the titular Gun-Dog spaceship, explore for clues and chat with the increasingly paranoid crew.

As you can see from the screenshots, Space Colony Studios has nailed the anime vibe wonderfully well – which is no mean feat when you consider the team is made up of Welsh, British and American staff. These guys clearly grew up on Japanese animation and video games.

If you like what you see, a demo can be downloaded from Steam now.