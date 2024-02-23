Back in 2002, The Barbican Centre in London held its inaugural Game On exhibition, showcasing the incredible history and culture of video games.

Since then, the event has toured the world, going as far as Australia and Japan – and it's still going strong 22 years after its inception.

"This is the first major international touring exhibition to explore the vibrant history and culture of video games," reads the event's official listing.

"Focusing on key game developments between 1962 and the present day, Game On takes a global perspective at gaming’s fascinating past and limitless future. From the colossal Mainframes of the early sixties to the latest releases, Game On examines the creative and scientific advances that have revolutionised the games we play."

Made up of more than 150 playable arcade, console, handheld and computer games, Game On is suitable for all ages and covers all of the major development beats in the evolution of interactive entertainment.

